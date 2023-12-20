DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
mercoledì h 22,30
Per il festival Teatri di Vetro i Masmas portano in anteprima la live performance del loro ep Already gone, in uscita a gennaio 2024. Un viaggio sonoro all’interno di un mondo timbrico distopico, in cui si fondono voci ispirate ai croone...
