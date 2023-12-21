DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cheb Sonic & The Berber Kings
(Paris, FR - Psyché)
Des chants en arabe, dopé au mélange insoupçonné du blues et des gammes chaabi. Un rock fuzzé et psyché, surf, parfois post-punk, un son volontairement puissant au service d’une sensibilité universaliste...
