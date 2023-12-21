Top track

Cheb Sonic & The Berber Kings - Indécis

Cheb Sonic & The Berber Kings + Guests

L'international
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cheb Sonic & The Berber Kings

(Paris, FR - Psyché)

Des chants en arabe, dopé au mélange insoupçonné du blues et des gammes chaabi. Un rock fuzzé et psyché, surf, parfois post-punk, un son volontairement puissant au service d’une sensibilité universaliste...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
Lineup

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

