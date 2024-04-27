DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Villa Strangiato is a originally Italian project born as a tribute to Rush, mainly to revive their music from the 70s and 80s, formed by Gabriele Ferrari in 2010. With the help of musician friends, they performed their first show in Rome in March 2011,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.