LA VILLA STRANGIATO

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Villa Strangiato is a originally Italian project born as a tribute to Rush, mainly to revive their music from the 70s and 80s, formed by Gabriele Ferrari in 2010. With the help of musician friends, they performed their first show in Rome in March 2011,...

This is a 14+ event. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Villa Strangiato

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

