Nour Eddine e Paolo Pesce Nanna: Un aiuto per Tafza

Angelo Mai
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€7

About

Il Marocco, Paese pieno di fascino e mistero, con orizzonti che spaziano dal mare alle montagne dell’Atlante regalandoci panorami indimenticabili, ha conosciuto la sua notte più nera l’8 settembre, quando alle 23:11 una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 6,8...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Lineup

Nour-Eddine, Paolo Pesce

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

