Minty Boi Presents
Eartheater Afterparty (DJ set) with Special Guests
Friday, December 8th 2023
at a secret location in Highland Park/Eagle Rock area - address will be shared with ticket holders day of show
21+ / 11:00pm
*Please respect the space and*...
