Eartheater Afterparty (DJ Set) with Elias (from Iceage), Nation, and Rick Farin

Secret Outdoor Location
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
Los Angeles
Event information

Minty Boi Presents

Eartheater Afterparty (DJ set) with Elias (from Iceage, Nation, and Rick Farin

Friday, December 8th 2023

at a secret location in Highland Park/Eagle Rock area - address will be shared with ticket holders day of show

21+ / 11:00pm

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Minty Boi.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eartheater

Venue

Secret Outdoor Location

Los Angeles, CA, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

