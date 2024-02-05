Top track

Cold Sweats

Abbie McCarthys Future Karma

The Grace
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Abbie McCarthys Future Karma presents….

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stevie Bill, Cordelia, Siobhán Winifred

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

