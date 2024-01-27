Top track

Jake Milliner - Last Place

Jake Milliner: All Night

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.80

About

We proudly welcome DJ and producer Jake Milliner back to the turntables, taking us through jazz, hip-hop and more from 10pm 'til close.

ABOUT JAKE MILLINER

Jake Milliner is a beat maker from South London. His jazzy beats are full of mellow keys, heavy dr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Lineup

Jake Milliner

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

