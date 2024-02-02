DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Necropolis: A Runway Discotheque

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$17.10
Welcome to Necropolis: A Runway Discotheque brought to you by Mr. E. Minx & Nxthing

Join us for the first installment of a night inspired by the 80's new wave movement, featuring a performance from headlining host Xana Whoria and incredible looks fro***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

