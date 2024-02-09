DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vendredi 9 février Superlove Disc s'invite sous le chapiteau pour une soirée 100% Carnaval : Le Bal Masqué de Blonde Venus !
Au programme, un dj set aux petits oignons avec en maître de cérémonie l'un de nos dj préférés en la personne de Superlove Disc, é...
