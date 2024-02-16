DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come celebrate The Citch! Rachel Citron's 40th birthday party with Havest Thieves, Street Peach, and DJ Vegan Leather (Jonathan Terrell).
With potent storytelling, a smattering of rollicking guitars and fiddle playing, colorful harmonies, and th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.