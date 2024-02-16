DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Harvest Thieves / Street Peach & DJ Vegan Leather celebrate Rachel Citron's 40th!

Radio East
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
Come celebrate The Citch! Rachel Citron's 40th birthday party with Havest Thieves, Street Peach, and DJ Vegan Leather (Jonathan Terrell).

With potent storytelling, a smattering of rollicking guitars and fiddle playing, colorful harmonies, and th...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
Harvest Thieves

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

