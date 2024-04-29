Top track

Borrowed World

Widowspeak

Dabadaba
Mon, 29 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Widowspeak, conformado principalmente por la cantante-compositora Molly Hamilton y el guitarrista Robert Earl Thomas, es una banda conocida por su habilidad para evocar distintos estados de ánimo. Fundada en 2010 en Nueva York, se han destacado en la escen...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Widowspeak

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

