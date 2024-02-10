Top track

Nicola Guida & Koralle - L'Espace Du Dedans (Koralle Redeux)

91 Presents: Patterns

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ninety One are so excited to welcome Patterns, a thriving community of London's finest talent from the jazz scene & beyond. Trading their usual NT's Loft for our living room stage, expect a jam night with a difference from this entirely improvised crew.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nicola Guida , Alex Cosmo Blake, Johnny Woodham

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

