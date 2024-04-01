Top track

The Challenge - Live

Artillery w/ VAPOR & Potential Threat

Siberia
Mon, 1 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
About

In the mid-1980s Denmark's Artillery established themselves as being at the cutting edge of the thrash movement, and nearly forty years later they continue to destroy. Returning with their tenth - and aptly titled - full length X they prove once again that...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Potential Threat SF, Vapor, Artillery

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

