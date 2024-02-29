DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MI AMI CLUB TOUR 2024 | Napoli

Auditorium Novecento
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNapoli
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MI AMI CLUB TOUR 2024 | Napoli
presented by Dr. Martens

Brucherò nei pascoli (live)
Visconti (live)

Tutte le età
Presentato da Better Days.

Lineup

Brucherò Nei Pascoli, Visconti

Venue

Auditorium Novecento

Via Enrico De Marinis 4, 80134 Naples Naples, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.