Top track

Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To Midnight (2015 Remastered Version)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

METALWORKS presents POWERSLAVE

The Underworld
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To Midnight (2015 Remastered Version)
Got a code?

About

METALWORKS - Is a free entry, legendary rock/metal covers band that have been playing in Camden for over 20 yrs. Featuring world class band members & special guests.

Metalworks are well excited to be performing the entire POWERSLAVE album by Iron Maiden t...

14+, 14 and 15 year old's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Metalworks

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs