Rio Kosta

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Los Angeles based RIO KOSTA emerged in late 2022 with debut double A side 45” “ANCIENTS” and “Volar Lejos(Like a Feather)” to critical and underground fanfare. The brainchild of artist/producer/writers Mike Del Rio (LP, X Ambassadors, Kylie Minogue) and Ko...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

