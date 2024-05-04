DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DIXON PRESENTS: TRANSMODERNA

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sat, 4 May 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $54.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Join Dixon for a night of groundbreaking technology, music, & art across opening weekend at The Brooklyn Mirage. Full lineup TBA! Sign up for limited presale access here: https://hive.co/l/transmodernabkm

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bi...

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dixon

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

