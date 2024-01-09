DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Julius Rodriguez live in DTLA

The Stowaway
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Multi-instrumentalist Julius Rodriguez makes his debut at The Stowaway in DTLA.

Rodriguez has been an active touring member of Isaiah Barr's Onyx Collective, a group which has done collaborative work with a wide range of artists, including Dave Glasser, R...

21+
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julius Rodriguez

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

