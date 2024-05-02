DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après la sortie de son dernier projet "Vanille Fraise", nelick est de retour en 2024 avec son premier album. Le rappeur y approfondit ses envies de fusion des genres et des tons, entre rap, bedroom funk et balade electronique. Il présentera ce nouvel album...
