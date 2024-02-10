DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Skarnival /Gran Ballo in Maschera con The Bluebeaters live

Angelo Mai
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SKARNIVAL IL 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐎 𝐈𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐀 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

Accorrete numeros* dai rioni e dai quartieri, nei vostri migliori o peggiori travestimenti, per una notte tutta da ballare!

Ospite speciale di questa edizione sarà la band The Bluebeaters c...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm
190 capacity

