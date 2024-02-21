DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Evolution of Pokémon: From Kanto to Paldea

Market House Brixton
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
In this attempt at mapping the history of Pokémon, we will jump across the Pokéverse to trace the evolution of this global phenomenon. Join game designer and lecturer, Jake Montanarini, in exploring its humble beginnings as Pocket Monsters to its current s...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
Market House Brixton

443 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.