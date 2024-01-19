Top track

Sangue Misto - SXM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dj Gruff live + Alice Pasquini visuals

Deposito Pontecorvo
Fri, 19 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsPisa
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sangue Misto - SXM
Got a code?

About DJ Gruff

Sandro Orrù, artisticamente noto come DJ Gruff, Gruffetti o Lowdy N.C.N., classe ‘68, è un disc jockey italiano conosciuto per la sua originalità nell’interpretare le tecniche dello scratch e del rap.

Dal 1982, DJ Gruff si esprime nella cultura Hip hop Read more

Event information

Quello tra Alice Pasquini e Dj Gruff, è un sodalizio artistico che ha visto una delle sue massime espressioni con il "videospettacolo-murale-animazione" realizzato dalla street artist in collaborazione con Rocco Venanzi e il leggendario produttore e mc hip...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale "Pontecorvo" APS.

Lineup

DJ Gruff

Venue

Deposito Pontecorvo

Via Giosuè Carducci 13, 56017 San Giuliano Terme provincia di Pisa, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.