Lawrence Taylor - Bang Bang

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LAWRENCE TAYLOR + SUPPORT

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50

Lawrence Taylor - Bang Bang
About

Much coveted soloist Lawrence Taylor takes on his first LDN show in 2+ years at Notting Hill Arts Club. Expect new music and more, don't miss it.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lawrence Taylor

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

