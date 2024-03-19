DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Life Aquatic Band

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 19 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Life Aquatic Band head to Hootananny Brixton for their London Leg of their tour!

Life Aquatic Band's - music to bring sunshine to drab days, it's music to walk home to, it's music to let yourself loose. A mix of 70s Pop and early 2000s ElectroClash - they...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

