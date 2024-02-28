Top track

Jaakko Eino Kalevi - Double Talk

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jaakko Eino Kalevi + Ines

Dabadaba
Wed, 28 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Largely written and recorded in his new home of Athens, Chaos Magic features "Palace in my Head', “Drifting Away”, “Hell & Heaven” and “I Forget”. Plotting a thrilling course through the Jaakko universe, drawing on cosmic jazz, dub reggae, neon synthpop, t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

