Gina Mari: "HLLROT" Album Release Show

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15

Cobra Lounge presents...

Gina Mari: "HLLROT" Album Release Show
w/ special guests Feels Like Karma, Jvnebvg, and Noise Violation

This is a 17+ event.
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

1
Noise Violation, Jvnebvg, Feels Like Karma and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

