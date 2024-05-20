Top track

Edwin Raphael

The Lexington
Mon, 20 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

How do you anchor yourself when occupying multiple geographic identities at once?

For Edwin Raphael, the Dubai-raised, Montreal-based songwriter, it requires an intentional and intensive form of world-building. By developing an unmistakable style of folk...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Edwin Raphael

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

