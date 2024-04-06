Top track

Arc EP Release Show w/ Special Guests

The Meadows
Sat, 6 Apr, 5:00 pm
About

ARC, the synth-metal attack army will invade Brooklyn yet again on 4.6.24. They have released their second studio EP "Awaken the Machine" and will be sharing the new tracks with all in attendance. Supporting ARC will be great bands such as, Big Gun Era, Ho...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Gun Era, Honey Trap

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

