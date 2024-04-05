DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Clay Cook live at Eddie's Attic!
Clay Cook has been weaving his way through the musical landscape in multiple ways over the past 20 years as a songwriter, studio musician, live performer, producer, & engineer.
From his early career writing & performing w...
