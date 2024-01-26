DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jukebox Breakdown aka Emo Night CLE

Mahall's
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCleveland
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

21+

9PM doors

FREE - first come first serve event

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

