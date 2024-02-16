DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mda

Music Factory Salamanca
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSalamanca
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lª tendenciª, Mda en Salamanca

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MDA

Venue

Music Factory Salamanca

Plaza De Monterrey 7, 37002 Salamanca, provincia de Salamanca, España
Doors open9:00 pm

