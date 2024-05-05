Top track

Rubadub Sunday: Eek-A-Mouse Live in the Garden

Fox & Firkin
Sun, 5 May, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Fox is proud to present a true legend of Jamaican dancehall and reggae music: Eek-A-Mouse. He will be headlining our daytime garden show, to ignite the night Da Fuchaman and the Fire Blaze Band will open the indoors stage followed by Reggae Roast***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
Eek-A-Mouse, Da Fuchaman, Reggae Roast and 6 more

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

