Eek-A-Mouse Live in the Garden

The Fox & Firkin
Sun, 5 May 2024, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Fox is proud to present a true legend of Jamaican dancehall and reggae music: Eek-A-Mouse. Thanks to his unmistakable style that mixes singing and deejaying, Eek-A-Mouse was one of the first artists to be described as a "singjay". He caused a sensation...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eek-A-Mouse, Mafia and Fluxy

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

