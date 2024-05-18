Top track

Christian Löffler | Spring Attitude Waves

Cieloterra
Sat, 18 May 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€25

Christian Löffler live per Spring Attitude Waves @ Cieloterra

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Esperanza (Spring Attitude).
Christian Löffler

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

