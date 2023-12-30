DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TuMiSturbi vol 4 Xmas Edition

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsVarese
Torna TuMiSturbi live vol.4, per una speciale XMAS Edition dai suoni più duri e cattivelli!

Starring:

Blake's Vengeance (Technical thrash metal)

X-Plicit (Hard Rock)

Alert ⚡️ only for Timpani forti e di qualità!

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi
Lineup

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

