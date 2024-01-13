DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VANDELAY RADIO: GOOD MUSIC CLUB // JOIN IN JANUARY

Grow
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join In January

As we go into a difficult January for many, in solidarity with our community we’re making Grow a free entry venue for the entire month. From our weekly jazz session, to outrageously fun get downs every weekend courtesy of our favourite DJs...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vandelay Radio

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.