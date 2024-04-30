DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frasier TV Quiz

Signature Brew Haggerston
Tue, 30 Apr, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
£3.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
How well do you know your classic 90's comedies? Grab some friends & put your knowledge to the test!

Max team size - 8 people. Ticket is per team member - book together if you can!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

