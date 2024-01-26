Top track

IN THE TRUNK - GLUE

In The Trunk, Broadsheets, The Franks + King Casio

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 26 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SCREAM/SHOUT #008: Brain-melting fuzz-pop masters In The Trunk return to the realm of East London for an unruly escapade of noise, with help from special guests Broadsheets (members of Ex-Agent, Bristol-based), garage rock legends the Franks and lofi-indie...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
King Casio, The Franks, Broadsheets and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

