Chris Knight

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $47.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chris Knight live at Eddie's Attic!

After 23 years as a recording artist, singer-songwriter Chris Knight remains boldly empowered to make music that always delivers the unflinching truth. In fact, the man raised in Slaughters, Kentucky uses a simple, dire...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Knight

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

