Roberto Manolio + Teral (live)

Clèr
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€10.50
About

Roberto Manolio from Torino, owner of the new label Cosmological rec its playing for the first time in Milano.

With his new ep Red Shift, full of techno, breaks and electro sounds from deep to dark.

Teral, founder of Naotosoundsystem and big worker in mi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Clèr
Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

