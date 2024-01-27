DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Roberto Manolio from Torino, owner of the new label Cosmological rec its playing for the first time in Milano.
With his new ep Red Shift, full of techno, breaks and electro sounds from deep to dark.
Teral, founder of Naotosoundsystem and big worker in mi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.