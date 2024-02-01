DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Blue Basement: Independent Venue Week - MF Tomlinson
1st February
All ages
Tickets: £11
Doors: 7:00pm
Music: 8:00pm
Please note that all ticket sales will be available at will-call the night of the show. Please be prepared with your email ticket...
