BAILE DA REVOADA DAVI KNEIP

Level 13
Fri, 19 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$30.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Primeira Festa da Monthara x Baile do Brasil e estamos trazendo para vocês um open bar da melhor forma com Davi Kneip dono dos hits "sentadao" "sentadao remix 2", " filme da barbie" para parar orlando, corre e garante o seu ingresso !

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
5043 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida 32810, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

