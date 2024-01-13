DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Motion Studies

The End
Sat, 13 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

➫ Motion Studies ➫

Committed to congregating and moving the masses through the enriching power of sound, space, and communal gathering.

This Saturday 1.13.23

$5 Presale, $10 Door

➫ Dio Garcia

➫ Tiny T-Bone

➫ Shikha

➫ Adash

➫ Keep it moving ➫

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Dio Garcia, Tiny T-Bone, Shikha and 1 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.