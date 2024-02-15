DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girls Rock DC presents: Heartbreak Hotel

Songbyrd
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
$16.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HEARTBREAK HOTEL: Support Girls Rock! DC and join us for a night of sad songs only. Featuring Bottom/Top covering Tears for Fears, Free Market Jazz covering Janis Joplin and Multiple Rounds covering SZA, plus the music of The Smiths, Fleetwood Mac, Amy Win...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd and Girls Rock DC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

