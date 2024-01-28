DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GALONI - Cronache di un tempo storto

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Quello che sta portando dal vivo Galoni è un vero e proprio viaggio in cui i brani più significativi della sua produzione si uniscono alle nuove tracce che raccontano, dal punto di vista dell’autore, alcuni eventi significativi degli ultimi anni, partendo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Galoni

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

