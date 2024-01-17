DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lancement : "Tempo" de Martin Dumont

Bar à Bulles
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
PlaybackParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Martin Dumont viendra présenter son roman "Tempo" (aux Éditions Les Avrils) le 17 janvier au Bar à Bulles !

"À trente ans, Félix Pogam vit à Belleville avec sa compagne et leur bébé. Le soir, il joue de la guitare dans les bars avec l’espoir tenace de voi...

Réservé aux plus de 15 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

