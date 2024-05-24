DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pull Up To The Bumper

MOTH Club
Fri, 24 May 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Harnessing the spirit of the legendary era-defining NYC nightclubs Studio 54, Paradise Garage and The Loft we turn MOTH Club into a haven for 70s-80s Disco, Soul, Italo and Hi NRG in the heart of Hackney!

Expect To Hear : Patrick Cowley, Sylvester, Melba...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by LZNRT.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.