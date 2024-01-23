DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jo Griffin & Liz Guterbock: New Year New You!

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50
60 minutes. Work in Progress. Griffin ★★★★ CHORTLE & Guterbock (Funny Women Award Finalist). New stuff. Just for you. Let’s go!

Jo Griffin (Shortlist BBC New Comedy Award 2023) has some new things to say. From your potential laughter we’ll know they’re jo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jo Griffin, Liz Guterbock

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open8:15 pm

