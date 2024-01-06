Top track

Turn Ur Back - Oscar G 305 Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oscar G: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$12.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Turn Ur Back - Oscar G 305 Mix
Got a code?

About

South X Central celebrates the collective sounds of dance music emerging from Miami & Orlando.

This week we welcome Nervous Records and Made in Miami legend Oscar G, accompanied by newcomer Migs.

For More Information:

Elixir Orlando - www.elixirorlando.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscar G

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.